NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio released the following statement on Friday pertaining to the 25-game suspension of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant: “Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light.

“As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

On Friday, Morant was issued a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season for violating the league’s conduct policy. The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities May 14 after a video surfaced on social media showing the two-time All-Star brandishing a firearm.

The NBA then suspended Morant for eight games following a similar incident in March, when he was seen on Instagram Live holding a handgun while intoxicated at a Denver night club.

NBPA unhappy with Ja Morant suspension, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver releases a statement on disciplinary action

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated. … For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time.”

Morant will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the suspension. This is bad news for not only the fourth-year guard and the NBPA, but also for the Grizzlies organization as well.

In Memphis’ 112-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29, Morant recorded his seventh career triple-double. He amassed 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in 42 minutes of action. Morant became the first player in Grizzlies franchise history to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game.

In Game 3 of Memphis’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant scored 22 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter of a 111-101 loss. His 22 fourth-quarter points were the most scored in a quarter in a playoff game in Grizzlies history.

The NBPA said it would explore “all options and next steps” with Morant. This can mean a lot of things. Morant’s five-year, $194 million max contract will begin in the 2023-24 season. The guard could have received a supermax had he made All-NBA this season. Because he did not, he lost roughly $39 million.

