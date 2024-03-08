Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded his 30th career 30-point triple-double, the sixth most in NBA history, during Thursday night’s 115-109 victory against the Boston Celtics.

Jokic, 29, trails Oscar Robertson (106), Russell Westbrook (48), Luka Doncic (43), LeBron James (38), and James Harden (35) on the NBA’s all-time list. The six-time All-Star is also ahead of Wilt Chamberlain (21).

The two-time MVP ended his outing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and made all 10 free throws.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Jokic is the current front-runner to win his third MVP award. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.

Against the Celtics Nikola Jokić recorded the 125th career triple-double of his career and the @nuggets have won 100 of them, including each of the last 11. It’s the 30th one he’s had with 30+ points (Denver 24-6 in those) and 21st with 0 or 1 turnover (Denver 18-3 in those). — Statzman (@RealStatzman) March 8, 2024



“He’s just an incredible basketball player,” Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said about Jokic. “Some things I learned from him today, actually. He’s just so smart, so crafty, so many things you don’t see that he does on the floor that helps that team win.

“It’s incredible. Whenever you overhelp just a little bit, he’ll find Gordon, he’ll find all these guys. It speaks to how valuable he is for them.”

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic trails only Domantas Sabonis in triple-doubles this NBA season

Jokic and Aaron Gordon, who added 16 points on seven dunks and a running hook, secured the victory on an alley-oop with 20 seconds left after Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.

Over halfway through the 2023-24 season, Jokic trails just Domantas Sabonis (22) in triple-doubles with 20.

He leads Doncic (15), Giannis Antetokounmpo (7), Scottie Barnes (4), Josh Hart (3), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Anthony Davis (2), Joel Embiid (2), and other stars.

Wtf my jaw dropped watching this Nikola Jokic pass to Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/TUJCONtQSc — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 8, 2024



In 61 games (all starts) this season, Jokic has averaged 26 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 34.2 minutes per game while shooting 57.9% from the floor, 35% beyond the arc, and 82.4% at the foul line.

The nine-year veteran leads the NBA this season in win shares (13), box plus/minus (13.7), offensive box plus/minus (9.3), and value over replacement player (8.3).

NBA sportsbooks show the Nuggets with second-best odds below the Celtics to win the championship. Oddsmakers are still showing decent odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nuggets host the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.