Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to not receive All-NBA First-Team selection?

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will likely not be receiving his fourth All-NBA First-Team selection of his eight-year career this season. Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player to be voted as a unanimous member of the All-NBA First Team, per a HoopsHype poll.

Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are projected to earn their first All-NBA First-Team honors as well. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum join the aforementioned stars. This will be Doncic’s fourth straight All-NBA First-Team selection. As for Joker, the Denver center is expected to make All-NBA Second Team for the second time of his career.

Poll results vary. However, it’s still a puzzling decision by voters to leave Jokic off the All-NBA First-Team list, considering the five-time All-Star is the projected MVP runner-up to Joel Embiid. The center led the league in true shooting (70.1%), player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (14.9), box plus/minus (13), and value over replacement player (8.8).

Furthermore, the Nuggets finished at the top of the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. Jokic led the league in triple-doubles this past regular season with 29. Ranking second was Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis with only 14.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will likely not receive his fourth All-NBA First-Team selection this season

Additionally, the two-time MVP logged 58 double-doubles. In 69 starts, Joker averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The center recorded five 40-point games during the regular season. For a quick comparison, Embiid registered 13 40-point outings and three 50-point contests.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone is also disgusted by toxic award debates nowadays. “I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation, and I think it’s really turned a lot of people off, including him,” Malone said last month.

“And what’s happening now is there’s so many guys that could win the MVP this year. Great candidates. Joel Embiid is a great candidate, Luka Doncic is a great candidate, Jayson Tatum — whoever you want to put in that mix, those are all deserving.

“But what happens in today’s society is that everybody, it’s like when I was a college coach and all the negative recruiting. It’s not promoting my guy; it’s ripping down every other guy. And that’s just ridiculous.”

Nikola Jokic might fall short on earning his fourth All-NBA First-Team selection. Nonetheless, winning a championship with the Nuggets is a bigger goal in mind. Jokic’s basketball résumé is missing chips.

