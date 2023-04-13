NBA
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to not receive All-NBA First-Team selection?
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will likely not be receiving his fourth All-NBA First-Team selection of his eight-year career this season. Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player to be voted as a unanimous member of the All-NBA First Team, per a HoopsHype poll.
Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are projected to earn their first All-NBA First-Team honors as well. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum join the aforementioned stars. This will be Doncic’s fourth straight All-NBA First-Team selection. As for Joker, the Denver center is expected to make All-NBA Second Team for the second time of his career.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nuggets hold fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De'Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 10, 2023
Poll results vary. However, it’s still a puzzling decision by voters to leave Jokic off the All-NBA First-Team list, considering the five-time All-Star is the projected MVP runner-up to Joel Embiid. The center led the league in true shooting (70.1%), player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (14.9), box plus/minus (13), and value over replacement player (8.8).
Furthermore, the Nuggets finished at the top of the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. Jokic led the league in triple-doubles this past regular season with 29. Ranking second was Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis with only 14.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will likely not receive his fourth All-NBA First-Team selection this season
Additionally, the two-time MVP logged 58 double-doubles. In 69 starts, Joker averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The center recorded five 40-point games during the regular season. For a quick comparison, Embiid registered 13 40-point outings and three 50-point contests.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone is also disgusted by toxic award debates nowadays. “I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation, and I think it’s really turned a lot of people off, including him,” Malone said last month.
My All-NBA teams with the 65 game minimum stipulation:
First Team:
G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Giannis Antetokoumpo
C: Joel Embiid
Second Team:
G: Luka Doncic
G: James Harden
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Julius Randle
C: Nikola Jokic
Third Team:…
— Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) April 7, 2023
“And what’s happening now is there’s so many guys that could win the MVP this year. Great candidates. Joel Embiid is a great candidate, Luka Doncic is a great candidate, Jayson Tatum — whoever you want to put in that mix, those are all deserving.
“But what happens in today’s society is that everybody, it’s like when I was a college coach and all the negative recruiting. It’s not promoting my guy; it’s ripping down every other guy. And that’s just ridiculous.”
Nikola Jokic might fall short on earning his fourth All-NBA First-Team selection. Nonetheless, winning a championship with the Nuggets is a bigger goal in mind. Jokic’s basketball résumé is missing chips.
