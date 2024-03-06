New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III became the seventh player in NBA history to make 10 or more 3-pointers in a game off the bench, during Tuesday night’s 139-98 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors.

The third-year wing recorded a season-high 34 points and six rebounds while finishing 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-14 (71.4%) from 3-point range in 29 minutes as a reserve.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Trey Murphy III became the 7th player ever to make 10 or more 3-pointers in a game when coming off the bench 🔥#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/62SVQcpDFc — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 6, 2024



Murphy, 23, joined these six NBA players on the all-time list — Donyell Marshall (12), J.R. Smith (11) Bogdan Bogdanovic (10), Danilo Gallinari (10), Luke Kennard (10), Kelly Oubre Jr. (10).

“Trey was fantastic,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said, following his team’s 41-point victory. “When he shoots the ball like that, we’re a hard team to beat.”

Pelicans star Trey Murphy III set his career high for 3-pointers made last season vs. Clippers

Murphy’s 10 3-pointers matched his career high set during a 131-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 25, 2023. It was his most efficient performance from downtown, shooting 10-of-12 (83.3%) overall.

However, the University of Virginia product played 37 minutes as a starter in that victory.

Through 37 games (10 starts) this season, Murphy is averaging 13.7 points and career highs of 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.6% from deep.

His player efficiency rating (15.9), 3-point attempt rate (72.5%), and usage percentage (18.8%) are all career highs.

Trey Murphy III becomes the first player in franchise history with three games of 9+ threes made. Murphy III is also the only player in franchise history with multiple games of 10+ threes. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 6, 2024



Earlier this season, Bogdan Bogdanovic became the first Atlanta Hawks player to record at least 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game, in a 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11.

Bogdanovic notched a career-high 40 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench. He finished 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-17 (58.8%) outside the arc.

Furthermore, the Pelicans’ largest lead was 43 points on Tuesday. New Orleans handed the Raptors their largest loss of the season, eclipsing a 38-point defeat the club gave Toronto at Smoothie King Center last month.

It was also Toronto’s worst home defeat in its franchise history. The Raptors’ previous worst home loss was a 126-86 defeat against the Orlando Magic on March 29, 1996, near the end of their inaugural season.