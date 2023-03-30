Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers became the first player in NBA history to tally 30 points and 10 assists in a single game with five different franchises, in Wednesday night’s 141-132 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The nine-time All-Star also ended his outing with a season-high 36 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes as a starter. Plus, the guard shot 13-of-18 (72.2%) from the field and knocked down all five 3-point attempts.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Russell Westbrook and the Clippers have ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Los Angeles Lakers, Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors greater odds.

Russell Westbrook becomes the 1st player in NBA history to have a 30 point and 10 assist game with 5 different franchises.

🏀Thunder

🏀Rockets

🏀Wizards

🏀Lakers

🏀Clippers pic.twitter.com/1VghXatFpr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2023

“Just being composed,” Russell Westbrook said about finishing strong with his new team. “As a point guard, I was taught the last five or six minutes of the game were very important. Getting stops, getting good shots. We did a good job of executing down the stretch.”

In spite of the absences of Paul George (right knee sprain) and Kawhi Leonard (personal), the Clippers are finding ways to win with the 15-year veteran. Since Westbrook joined the team, L.A. has gone 8-8. However, the Western Conference contender is 8-3 in its last 11 games with the former Laker.

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook becomes first player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-assist game with five different franchises

Furthermore, the Clippers improved to 41-36 and rank fifth in the West standings. They trail the Phoenix Suns by half a game. L.A. has a one-game lead on the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors and a two-game lead on the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves as well.

Additionally, the Clippers shot an impressive 48-of-78 (61.5%) from the field and 22-of-37 (59.5%) outside the arc against Memphis. Although the Grizzlies outrebounded them 45-32, Russell Westbrook and the Clips went on to drop 36 points on Memphis in the fourth quarter. L.A. will play Memphis on the road this Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Russell Westbrook said the Clippers believing in him since day one allows him to go out and turn in performances like the one he had tonight. Love this from Russ: pic.twitter.com/Nl8ZxApdVE — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 30, 2023

Through 68 appearances this season, Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 boards, 7.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and a career-low 29 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the two-time scoring champ is shooting 43.3% from the floor and 30.1% beyond the arc.

The two-time scoring champ has struggled offensively over the last few seasons. Nonetheless, Wednesday night’s performance proved that Russell Westbrook can still post a 30-point game. Will the guard reach this mark again in the playoffs? If the triple-double king can continue to improve his chemistry with his Clippers teammates, it will be achievable.

