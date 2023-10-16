Spurs Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama Out Against Rockets

For the latest San Antonio Spurs injury report, guard Tre Jones and forwards Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell are out for Monday night’s preseason game against the Houston Rockets. Forwards Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson are listed as gametime decisions.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been resting starters and other key players ahead of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. In San Antonio’s 120-104 win over the Miami Heat last Friday, Wembanyama recorded 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in just 22 minutes of action.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 favorite to win 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Scoot Henderson, Chet Holmgren, and Brandon Miller.

Spurs say Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones will not play in tomorrow’s game against Houston. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 15, 2023



Vassell, 23, posted 21 points as well. Of course, two of his 3-pointers were scored off Wembanyama’s assists. Earlier this month, the guard signed a five-year, $146 million extension. About $135 million is fully guaranteed, and his deal includes $11 million in bonuses.

Last season, Vassell made 32 starts in 38 appearances. The Florida State product was limited to only 38 games because of a left knee injury. On Jan. 11, 2023, the guard underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

In the 2022-23 season, Vassell averaged career highs of 18.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 31 minutes per game, along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Not to mention, he shot career bests of 43.9% from the field and 38.7% beyond the arc.

Additionally, the guard posted a career-high 29 points last season against the Los Angeles Clippers (Nov. 4, 2022), Sacramento Kings (Nov. 17), and Atlanta Hawks (Mar. 19).

In San Antonio’s 122-121 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in its preseason opener, Wembanyama scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and two 3-pointers in only 19 minutes as a starter.

the rookie put on a show last night 🔥 📊: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK@Ticketmaster | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/KalqIVNA4l — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 14, 2023



Meanwhile, Jones contributed 12 points and four boards in 21 minutes played. Plus, Vassell logged six points, two rebounds, one assist, and three steals in the same number of minutes as Jones.

For tonight’s exhibition matchup, sportsbooks show the Rockets as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is also set at 228.5. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Houston to win and cover the spread. The point total is expected to go under 228.5.

The Spurs play Houston again this Wednesday, Oct. 18. Their final preseason game is at the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 20. San Antonio opens its 2023-24 regular season at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

