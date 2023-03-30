The Under Armour brand took a chance in 2013 when it signed Steph Curry back in 2013 to a deal worth $4 million per year. Since then Curry’s legacy as a player has risen exponentially and he’s one of the most well-known basketball players in the world. It was announced today that Curry and Under Armour are building on their decade-long relationship. The four-time NBA champ is signing a new long-term deal that will extend beyond his playing days and into his retirement.

Finances on his new deal have not been released publicly yet, but it’s expected to be one of the richest endorsement deals ever. Curry has become the face of Under Armour since 2013 and will be awarded substantial equity in UA. He is also now the President of the Curry Brand.

The 35-year-old is winning on and off the court. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+950) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry has signed a long-term extension with Under Armour that will go beyond his playing career, per @NickDePaula This new deal could be one of the richest endorsement deals ever and will make him the president of Curry Brand. pic.twitter.com/rnkO3pSid3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2023

Steph Curry and Under Armour have signed a new long-term partnership

His current deal with Under Armour is worth $215 million and includes an equity stake in the company. Curry’s new deal should blow this number out of the water. Under Armour has said that the money he earns from this deal could surpass his NBA career earnings depending on how stock performers and a number of other factors.

In his 14 NBA seasons, he’s earned $302, 806, 362 and counting. There’s also a chance that this turns into a lifetime contract based on revenue targets. Curry has the chance to keep his family financially stable for generations to come. Here’s what he had to say about his new long-term partnership with UA.

“If the past 10 years have shown me anything, it’s that Under Armour and I can build great things together,”… “In 2013, we bet on each other, and I’m all in on taking this next step together.” – Steph Curry

The expectation is that Curry will receive a lifetime deal similar to the ones that Michael Jordan and LeBron James have with Nike.