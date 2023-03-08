Suns’ Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) out against Thunder

Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) has been downgraded to out against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Wednesday night’s home game. Shamet, 25, has missed a total of 36 games so far this season, including tomorrow’s Western Conference matchup.

No other players are listed on the injury report for Oklahoma City. Excluding Tuesday’s game versus the Golden State Warriors, OKC is 19-5 at home, 11-19 away, and 30-34 overall. Plus, the Thunder are 39-24-1 ATS and rank 13th in the West standings.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks show Phoenix behind only the Boston Celtics. However, the Milwaukee Bucks are still one of the favorites.

Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) is out for tomorrow's game against the Thunder. No new additions to the injury report otherwise — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 7, 2023

Through 30 appearances this season, Shamet is averaging 9.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 21.4 minutes per game. The fifth-year guard is shooting 38% from the floor and 37.7% outside the arc as well.

On Dec. 20, in the Suns’ 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards, the guard scored a career-high 31 points in 36 minutes off the bench. Shamet shot 10-of-21 (47.6%) from the field and knocked down nine 3s.

Suns guard Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) out against Thunder for Wednesday night’s game

For OKC’s injury report, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) and Jalen Williams (wrist) were downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against the Warriors. Of course, Kenrich Williams (wrist) and Chet Holmgren (foot) are out for the season. And Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) remains out indefinitely.

Phoenix is 2-1 in its last three head-to-head meetings versus the Thunder. On Feb. 24, the first matchup of the season series, the Suns won 124-115 over OKC. Devin Booker led Phoenix in scoring with 25 points in 36 minutes played. The Suns also outrebounded them 54-47.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) and SF/PF Jalen Williams (wrist) have been ruled out for Wednesday's game vs. the Suns. pic.twitter.com/9MebyEpE1q — DK Nation (@dklive) March 8, 2023

Ignoring OKC’s matchup with the Warriors, the team is 11-10 as a favorite, 19-24 as an underdog, and 19-10-1 ATS away this season. On the other side, the Suns are 27-14 as favorites, 8-15 as underdogs, and 17-13-1 ATS at home.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Phoenix has a 79.2% chance of defeating OKC at home. Sportsbooks show the Suns as heavy 12.5-point favorites. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 contests. With a healthy Kevin Durant, the Suns are capable of challenging any other top contender.

