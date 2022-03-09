Suns vs Heat Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s highly-anticipated interconference battle, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Miami Heat at FTX Arena; free NBA picks are available here. This is the second time these teams have faced off this regular season. Continue reading for Suns vs Heat preview content.

Can Tyler Herro and the Heat defeat the Suns again this season? Herro is averaging 20.8 points and shooting 40.8% from the field. Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below. If interested, skim through our best NBA betting sites for 2022.

Suns vs Heat Game Information

🏀 Teams: Phoenix Suns | Miami Heat

Phoenix Suns | Miami Heat 📊 Record: Suns (52-13, 34-31 ATS) | Heat (44-22, 39-26-1 ATS)

Suns (52-13, 34-31 ATS) | Heat (44-22, 39-26-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass & Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass & Bally Sports Sun 🏟 Venue: FTX Arena; Miami, Florida

FTX Arena; Miami, Florida 🎲 NBA Odds: Suns +7.5 (-110) | Heat -7.5 (-110)

Suns vs Heat NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Suns vs Heat Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (out indefinitely) | PF Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | SG Devin Booker (probable) | PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Cameron Johnson (questionable)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely) | SG Jimmy Butler (questionable) | SG Caleb Martin (questionable)

Suns vs Heat News and Preview | NBA Picks

For Wednesday night’s top-contender clash, the Suns are aiming to add to their eight-game lead over the second place Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings. With a final score of 132-122, Phoenix lost to Milwaukee on Sunday. However, on Monday, the team won 102-99 over the Magic on Tuesday. In their close three-point victory, center Deandre Ayton added another double-double to his career total.

Ayton accumulated 21 points, 19 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 36 minutes played. Guard Landry Shamet also put up 21 points in 39 minutes of action. The Suns are now 1-4 ATS in their last five games played, and they are 13-2 on the road in their past 15 contests. Not to mention, the team is 24-6 away overall, 28-7 at home and 18-12 ATS on the road this season.

🪣 franchise-leading 7 30+ point career games off the bench

🪣 franchise-record current 7 straight 20+ point games off the bench

🪣 current 20 straight free throws made streak

🪣 NBA reserve best 20.8ppg this season#TylerTuesday // #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/y3vIcAbutU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Heat are on a three-game winning streak. They have not lost a game since Mar. 2, when the team lost 120-119 against the Bucks. Both of these great teams have suffered at least one recent loss to Milwaukee. In the Heat’s 123-106 home win over the Rockets, Tyler Herro finished his performance with 31 points scored in 31 minutes played. Free NBA picks are below.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 78.3% probability of winning.

Additionally, Miami has won eight of its past 10 games played. The Heat’s best win during this stretch was their 99-82 victory versus the 76ers. Entering tonight’s contest, the team is 8-3 ATS in its previous 11 matchups against Western Conference opponents.

Now, they are 23-7 at home, 21-15 away and 17-13 ATS at home. Next, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Suns are 2-1 versus the Heat. Though, on Jan. 8, Phoenix lost 123-100 at home.

Suns vs Heat NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Phoenix is 1-5 ATS in its last six contests.

The Suns are 16-4 SU in their previous 20 games played.

Plus, the total has gone over in nine of the Suns’ past 13 contests.

As for the Heat, they are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played.

Miami is 7-1 SU in its past eight contests.

And, the Heat are 17-3 SU in their previous 20 home games.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Cameron Payne | SG Landry Shamet | PF Mikal Bridges | SF Jae Crowder | C Deandre Ayton

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Duncan Robinson | SG Kyle Lowry | PF P.J. Tucker | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Suns vs Heat | Free NBA Picks

Furthermore, comparing these teams’ betting records, Phoenix is 49-9 as a favorite, 3-4 as an underdog and 18-12 ATS away, while Miami is 32-14 as a favorite, 12-8 as an underdog and 17-13 ATS at home. The total has gone over in six of the Suns’ previous seven matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Besides discussing point total and point spread statistics, the Suns are 3-8 in their last 11 road contests versus the Heat. So, pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 219.5. To learn more about NCAA and NBA betting, feel free to read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

