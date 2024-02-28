Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) was downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs. This will be only his second game missed this season.

Through 56 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 32.8 minutes per game. His defensive win shares (3.5) are a career high.

Plus, he’s shooting 51.4% from the field and career bests of 43.5% beyond the arc and 87.9% at the foul line. In fact, the nine-year veteran ranks fifth in defensive rating (107.5) and second in defensive win shares.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference.

Karl Anthony-Towns out tonight against the Spurs for personal reasons 🙏 The last time KAT was out Ant went off and the Wolves got the win (@ SAC). I expect a big night from him again. Ant @ SAC (Dec 23rd):

34 Pts

10 Ast

5 Rebs

1 STL

1 BLK — Wolf Wise Statistics (@WolfWiseStats) February 27, 2024



On Jan. 22, Towns set a new Timberwolves franchise record in scoring with a career-high 62 points, in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He also became the first center in NBA history to make 10 3-pointers in a game.

Additionally, Towns became the fourth player to score 50 or more points in an NBA All-Star Game, in the Western Conference All-Stars’ 211-186 loss to the Eastern Conference All-Stars on Feb. 18.

Moreover, it was his fourth career NBA All-Star game. Towns joined Jayson Tatum (55 points in 2023), Anthony Davis (52 points in 2017), and Stephen Curry (50 points in 2022) on the league’s all-time list.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss only his second game this NBA season

For the rest of Minnesota’s injury report, fellow center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Naz Reid, 24, could receive additional playing time and likely his first start of the season.

Gobert, 31, is averaging 13.7 points and a team-leading 12.7 rebounds in 55 games (all starts) this season. Of course, he sat out Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.



For notable betting trends, the Spurs are 1-11 in their last 12 contests and 1-8 in their past nine road games. San Antonio is 1-5 in its previous six road meetings with the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has covered the spread in each of its past six matchups with a Western Conference opponent. Not to mention, the Timberwolves are 4-2 in their last six games played on a Tuesday.

Furthermore, NBA sportsbooks show the Wolves as heavy 13-point favorites against San Antonio. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Minnesota holds a 78.3% chance of defeating the Spurs.