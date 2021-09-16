The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off with one preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021; Bovada NBA futures latest odds have been updated. The lone preseason matchup on Sunday is between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET, and it can be watched live via NBA League, Spectrum SportsNet or YES.

The regular season commences on Tuesday, Oct. 19. On opening day, the Brooklyn Nets are playing against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Plus, the Golden State Warriors are facing the Los Angeles Lakers right after at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air live on TNT.

Bovada 2022 NBA championship winner odds

According to oddsmakers at Bovada, the Nets are the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals. The Nets have not appeared in an NBA Finals series since the 2002-03 season. Brooklyn lost that series in six games against the San Antonio Spurs. For a reminder, the Nets finished 49-33 (.598) in the 2002-03 season.

The team could make another finals appearance, but needless to say, keep in mind bookmakers love upsets. Thus far, Brooklyn is receiving about 42% of the handle. However, the Lakers have received 25% of the handle. The Lakers possess the second-best odds (+350) of winning next season’s championship.

The Warriors (+1000) and Clippers (+1400) are the obvious dark-horses to win the 2022 NBA Finals in the Western Conference. On Aug. 2, Stephen Curry signed a four-year, $215 million extension with Golden State. In the offseason, the front office also brought back Andre Iguodala. For Warriors fans, it’s a shame Klay Thompson will miss a portion of next season due to his ACL injury.

Thompson is not expected to make his 2021-22 season debut until Christmas. For the Clippers, as of Sept. 16, they are one of the favorites at the moment to trade for John Wall on the Houston Rockets, along with the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

Bovada MVP betting odds

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the favorite to win MVP next season. He currently has +375 odds to win the award. In the 2020-21 NBA season, the two-time All-Star averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 66 games played. Unlike other sportsbooks, Bovada is giving Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo the second-best odds (+700) of winning the MVP award.

Last season, Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 51 games played. Plus, Giannis — the five-time All-Star Greek Freak — averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season as well. Though, an educated gambler cannot go wrong picking Nets small forward Kevin Durant to win the award. The 32-year-old possesses +750 odds. Durantula is still one of the best players in the league today.

Bovada win totals betting

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets and Bucks have the highest projected win totals in the league. Brooklyn’s win total is set at 56.5, whereas Milwaukee’s is set at 54.5. Additionally, the Lakers’ win total is set at 51.5. Injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic are two of the most notable factors that bettors should consider before placing bets right now.

Last season, the Lakers ended their regular season with a record of 42-30 (.583), ranking third in the Pacific Division and seventh overall in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, they were quickly bounced by the Phoenix Suns in six games of their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Davis sustained a groin injury in the team’s Game 4 loss. After this occurred, the team lacked energy and aggression on the court. LeBron James also suffered a right ankle sprain in March, which caused him to miss multiple weeks down the stretch. Again, think about potential injuries for different teams.

Moreover, the Bucks finished 46-26 (.639) last season. Though, it can be argued that this previous season was not as impressive as the other two under head coach Mike Budenholzer. Let’s not forget, the Bucks ended their 2018-19 season with a record of 60-22 (.732) and 2019-20 season with a 56-17 (.767) record.

Despite Milwaukee winning their second championship in franchise history this past July, bettors are lacking the confidence in Budenholzer’s current roster. Is it blatant disrespect, or are gamblers anticipating the Bucks to take a step back this season? It’s probably a combination of both.

The wager cut off for the 2021-22 NBA regular season win total bets is October 19, 2021.