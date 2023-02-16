Main Page
Cleveland Agrees To A Contract Buyout With NBA Veteran Kevin Love, Miami Heat Reported To Have Interest
With a 38-23 record heading into the all-star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a top-four team in the Eastern Conference. Just this week the Cavs made a move when they signed veteran SG Danny Green as depth to their rotation for what they hope is a deep playoff run. However, the final member of their 2016 championship team has asked for a contract buyout before the 3/1 deadline to be playoff eligible. Kevin Love’s time with the Cavs has come to an end.
Love was a DNP in nine of the last 12 Cavaliers game and the 34 year-old wants to find a new home that still values what he brings to the team. Cleveland’s roster has gotten much younger over the last two-to-three seasons and Love slowly saw his minutes decrease each season.
He’s still has a 37 career three-point percentage and could play some valuable minutes off the bench for a playoff contender. Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.
Cavs and Kevin Love are finalizing a buyout, per @ShamsCharania, @ByJasonLloyd
End of an era. pic.twitter.com/GCYGZSoVbM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2023
Kevin Love spent nearly a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The five-time all-star was in the final year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension that he signed back in 2018. Love spent nine seasons with the Cavaliers franchise and neither side wants to end on sour terms. He helped bring the city their first and only championship and that’s why there respecting his decision in asking for a contract buyout.
In 41 games played this season he averaged a career-low (8.5) points and (6.8) rebounds along with (1.9) assists for the Cavs. His (20.0) minutes per game are also the lowest of his career. Reports from NBA insider Shams Charania say that the Heat are expected to have interest in potentially signing the 34 year old NBA champ.
Charania also reported that Miami has an open roster spot that Love could come in an fill if he were willing to take the veteran minimum. His production and efficiency are down this season, but his championship DNA and high-level basketball IQ could help the Heat in the playoffs.
