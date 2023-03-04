De’Aaron Fox became the third Sacramento Kings player in franchise history to record eight straight 30-point games, joining Oscar Robertson and Tiny Archibald. In Friday night’s 128-127 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the sixth-year guard logged 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 34 minutes played.

Plus, Fox shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the field, a perfect 8-of-8 (100%) at the foul line and knocked down a 3-pointer. Domantas Sabonis sank two clutch free throws with seven seconds remaining to extend Sacramento’s win streak to five games.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

De'Aaron Fox is the 3rd player in Kings franchise history with eight straight 30-point games, joining Oscar Robertson and Tiny Archibald. pic.twitter.com/lVMEtmnR7B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2023

Sabonis ended his outing with 23 points, 10 boards, and seven assists in 35 minutes of action. Of course, Paul George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Clippers. Sacramento outrebounded Los Angeles 45-32.

“It’s great,” De’Aaron Fox said of the Kings’ season. “It’s a great feeling. It’s great because it’s my first time. This is something we want to make annual. We want to be contending for a title. It’s great for the city and organization. We still want bigger things for ourselves.”

De’Aaron Fox is the third Sacramento Kings player to tally eight straight 30-point games, joining Oscar Robertson and Tiny Archibald

The Kings are aiming to end their 16-year playoff drought. Their last postseason appearance was back in the first round of the 2006 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs. Now, with only 20 games left of the regular season, Sacramento is 37-25 and ranks third overall in the Western Conference standings.

De’Aaron Fox, Sabonis, and Kevin Huerter have been the driving force for Sacramento this season. Friday night’s win puts the team one step closer to finally clinching a playoff spot. “We found a way to steal that game,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

De’Aaron Fox showed Russell Westbrook nothing but respect after defeating the Clippers on Friday. “I’m glad he played well, but I’m glad we got the win. You'll never hear a bad thing said about Russell Westbrook from anyone in this league that's played against him or with him.” pic.twitter.com/mLYtH2hVnj — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 4, 2023

“We didn’t respond correctly every time and they took advantage of it. Sabonis and Foxy, I talked about them making the All-Star game, they’re doing things that warrant All-NBA talk.”

Through 56 starts this season, De’Aaron Fox is averaging career highs of 25.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Along with notching 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, the guard is shooting a career-best 51.6% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown.

