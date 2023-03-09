Memphis Grizzlies’ rookies Jake LaRavia (back soreness) and Kennedy Chandler (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Vince Williams Jr. (shoulder) is also listed as questionable for Memphis. While Brandon Clarke (Achilles) is out for the season, Steven Adams (knee) and Ja Morant (suspension) remain out indefinitely.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies possess 10th-ranked odds to win the championship. A number of sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

Through 32 games off the bench of his rookie season, LaRavia is averaging 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 12.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 39.3% from the field and 33.8% outside the arc.

On Oct. 27, in the Grizzlies’ 125-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, the forward scored a season-high 13 points in 30 minutes off the bench. In addition to grabbing nine boards, LaRavia shot 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia (back soreness), Kennedy Chandler (non-COVID illness) are questionable against Warriors on Thursday

Moreover, for Golden State’s injury report, Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Ryan Rollins (foot) were downgraded to out for Thursday’s matchup. Both Kevon Looney (back) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) are probable. Gary Payton II (abdominal) remains out indefinitely.

The Warriors are 6-4 in their past 10 contests. However, they’ve suffered back-to-back losses. Golden State has won its last six meetings against the Grizzlies. To add to the aforementioned betting trends, the Warriors have failed to cover the spread in their previous seven road games.

Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney are probable for the Warriors tomorrow in Memphis. No other notables on injury report. Andrew Wiggins remains out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2023

On the other side, Memphis is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Without Morant and Adams, the Grizzlies are not the same team. They’re now coming off three straight losses. Having said that, Memphis has won its previous five contests played at home. The Grizzlies have also covered the spread in all six prior meetings versus Golden State.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Golden State has a 52.6% chance of defeating the Grizzlies away. Sportsbooks show Memphis as a 2-point underdog. This game will air live on TNT from FedExForum.

