Main Page
Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia (back), Kennedy Chander (illness) questionable vs. Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies’ rookies Jake LaRavia (back soreness) and Kennedy Chandler (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.
Vince Williams Jr. (shoulder) is also listed as questionable for Memphis. While Brandon Clarke (Achilles) is out for the season, Steven Adams (knee) and Ja Morant (suspension) remain out indefinitely.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies possess 10th-ranked odds to win the championship. A number of sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.
.@memgrizz status report, March 9 vs @warriors:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 8, 2023
Through 32 games off the bench of his rookie season, LaRavia is averaging 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 12.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 39.3% from the field and 33.8% outside the arc.
On Oct. 27, in the Grizzlies’ 125-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, the forward scored a season-high 13 points in 30 minutes off the bench. In addition to grabbing nine boards, LaRavia shot 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.
Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia (back soreness), Kennedy Chandler (non-COVID illness) are questionable against Warriors on Thursday
Moreover, for Golden State’s injury report, Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Ryan Rollins (foot) were downgraded to out for Thursday’s matchup. Both Kevon Looney (back) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) are probable. Gary Payton II (abdominal) remains out indefinitely.
The Warriors are 6-4 in their past 10 contests. However, they’ve suffered back-to-back losses. Golden State has won its last six meetings against the Grizzlies. To add to the aforementioned betting trends, the Warriors have failed to cover the spread in their previous seven road games.
Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney are probable for the Warriors tomorrow in Memphis. No other notables on injury report. Andrew Wiggins remains out.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2023
On the other side, Memphis is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Without Morant and Adams, the Grizzlies are not the same team. They’re now coming off three straight losses. Having said that, Memphis has won its previous five contests played at home. The Grizzlies have also covered the spread in all six prior meetings versus Golden State.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia (back), Kennedy Chander (illness) questionable vs. Warriors
- Magic’s Paolo Banchero wishes to stay many years to hopefully bring the NBA trophy someday to Orlando
- Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (right quad) doubtful vs. Pelicans
- Tobias Harris details how the 76ers went 4-1 in their recent road trip, playing five games in seven nights with two back-to-backs
- SEC Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Big East Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
-
New York 1 week ago
How To Bet On Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury In New York | NYC Online Sports Betting Guide
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
NBA 1 week ago
Kings’ coach Mike Brown hopes there aren’t too many 170-point games as his team reached historic NBA score