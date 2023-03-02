Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia (back soreness) available vs. Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (back soreness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Houston Rockets. The rookie wing has missed 29 games so far this season. Steven Adams (right knee PCL sprain) is the only other player listed for Memphis.

The 10-year veteran has missed the last 14 games due to his injury. However, Adams is nearing a return. On Tuesday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins announced that the 6-foot-11 center began 5-on-5 work at practice. He’s averaging 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies have eighth-best odds to win the championship. A number of sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors better odds.

.@memgrizz status report, March 1 at @HoustonRockets: QUESTIONABLE

Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness OUT

Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 1, 2023

Through 31 games off the bench in his rookie season, LaRavia is averaging 3.1 points, 1.9 boards, and 12.5 minutes per game with the Grizzlies. Plus, he’s shooting 39.1% from the field, 33.3% beyond the arc, and 77.8% at the foul line.

On Oct. 27, in Memphis’ 125-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, the wing scored a season-high 13 points in 30 minutes of action. Along with notching nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal, LaRavia shot 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (back soreness) is available against Rockets on Wednesday

Additionally, for Houston’s injury report, both Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) and Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle) have been upgraded to probable. The Rockets are currently on a 10-game losing streak.

As for the Grizzlies, they’re 5-5 in their past 10 contests. Memphis is coming off back-to-back wins. But the team has lost its last eight road games. And the Grizzlies are 4-1 in their previous five matchups versus Houston.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Rockets PG Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for tonight's game vs. the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/KLaTLRwGOM — DK Nation (@dklive) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 2-16 in their last 18 home games. They’re 1-6 ATS in their previous seven meetings against Western Conference opponents. Houston is also 2-7 ATS in its past nine games played on a Wednesday.

Furthermore, based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 69% chance of defeating Houston away. Sportsbooks show Memphis as a 10.5-point road favorite.

