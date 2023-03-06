Heat forward Kevin Love (rib contusion) out against Hawks

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (rib contusion) has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s home game versus the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the 21st game the five-time All-Star has missed so far this season.

Other players listed on Miami’s injury report include Kyle Lowry (knee) and Nikola Jokic (back). Both Lowry and Jokic remain out indefinitely. Lowry has been out since Feb. 4.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Heat possess 12th-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

#ATLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Love (right rib contusion) has been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Hawks. Omer Yurtseven has been upgraded to available. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 6, 2023

Through 47 starts this season, the Heat wing is averaging 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Plus, Love’s shooting 38.7% from the floor and 34.1% beyond the arc.

While with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in a 121-108 win against the New York Knicks on Oct. 30, Love scored a season-high 29 points in 23 minutes off the bench. In addition to grabbing eight boards, the 15-year veteran shot 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the field and drained eight 3s.

Heat wing Kevin Love (rib contusion) is out against Hawks for Monday night’s matchup

As for Atlanta, the team has a clean bill of health. The Hawks are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Additionally, they’re winless in their past six road matchups against the Heat. Not to mention, Atlanta is 1-7 ATS in its previous eight meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Furthermore, Miami is 4-6 in its past 10 contests. And the Heat are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games. They’re 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 meetings versus East teams as well.

Clean injury report again for the Hawks in advance of Monday’s game in Miami. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 5, 2023

Of course, Miami’s 117-109 over the Hawks on Saturday ended a two-game skid. Three-time All-Defensive member Bam Adebayo led the Heat in scoring with 30 points on 10-of-12 (83.3%) shooting.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 52.6% chance of defeating Atlanta at home. They’re 20-12 at home and 29-18 as favorites this season. Sportsbooks show Miami as a 2.5-point favorite over the Hawks.

NBA Betting Content You May Like