Is Dejounte Murray (back) playing tonight against Celtics?

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (lower back soreness) remains questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics. Murray, 27, has missed just three games overall this season.

The 2022 All-Star was also questionable with back soreness prior to Atlanta’s 120-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. He amassed 30 points, three rebounds, and seven assists in 35 minutes of action.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Hawks (33-39) hold 10th-best odds to make the Eastern Conference playoffs. Sportsbooks show better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers (39-34) and Chicago Bulls (35-38).

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Boston: Dejounte Murray (lower back soreness): Questionable Saddiq Bey (left knee torn ACL): Out

Kobe Bufkin (left big toe sprain): Out

AJ Griffin (right ankle sprain): Out

Mouhamed Gueye (right UCL sprain): Out

Jalen… pic.twitter.com/3veemNRMBA — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 28, 2024



“[Murray]’s efficiency tonight was just terrific,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “He picked his spots and set people up. He really set the tone for us.”

Through 69 games (all starts) this season, Murray is averaging a career-high 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 35.4 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 46.6% from the field and 36.8% from downtown.

“I always try to make the right basketball play, keeping confidence in my guys,” Murray said. “They know I believe in them. I’m always looking to get them the ball and for them to be aggressive taking shots.”

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray (lower back soreness) is questionable vs. Boston Celtics

Of course, the bigger story ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Celtics is what occurred earlier this week.

The Hawks overcame a 30-point deficit in Monday night’s 120-118 win over Boston, their largest comeback victory in franchise history in the play-by-play era (since at least 1997-98).

Entering the matchup, the largest deficit the Hawks overcame in a win since 1997-98, regardless of opponent, was 27 points vs. Boston on Jan. 25, 2013, according to Elias Sports.

Murray recorded 19 points and a career-high-tying 15 assists against the Celtics. Atlanta also became the first team since 2002-03 to overcome a 30-point deficit against the team with the NBA’s best record.



The last team to come back from 30 or more points down to defeat the team that entered that day with the NBA’s best record was the Los Angeles Lakers (down 30) versus the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 6, 2002.

Furthermore, the Celtics had won 20 of 22 and were on a nine-game winning streak. Boston is now 11-3 in its last 14 meetings with Atlanta and 16-2 in its past 18 matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent.

NBA sportsbooks show the Hawks as 16.5-point underdogs against the C’s. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston holds a 92% chance of defeating Atlanta at State Farm Arena.