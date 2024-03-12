Is OG Anunoby (elbow) playing tonight against 76ers?

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (elbow) was upgraded to questionable on the injury report ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Anunoby, 26, has missed a total of 23 games this season.

The seven-year veteran hasn’t played since New York’s 125-109 win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. Anunoby underwent right elbow surgery to remove a loose bone fragment on Feb. 8.

On Monday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Anunoby is “real close” to returning to the lineup. He and Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) have missed the past 18 games.

OG Anunoby (right elbow) is listed as questionable for Knicks-Sixers tomorrow. Anunoby had cleared nearly all rehab hurdles earlier this week. The last step was sign off from team medical staff. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 11, 2024

“I think it’s a normal protocol. He’s had to meet markers along the way. And the final one is going back to the doctor to make sure he signs off on it, as well,” Thibodeau said about Anunoby’s recovery process after practice.

“Our medical people, the doctors, him. It’s a combination of everybody. He’s real close. We have to let it play itself out. But I feel good watching the way he’s progressed, just everything that he has been cleared to do.

“He’s taken contact. He’s gone through practice. His conditioning is good. We are hopeful.”

New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby (elbow) was upgraded to questionable vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Two days away from the five-week mark, Anunoby is starting to feel healthy enough to play. The Knicks have gone 12-2 overall this season with the Indiana University Bloomington product on the court.

Thibodeau’s undermanned squad won its first three games without Anunoby and Randle, but the Knicks (37-27) have lost 10 of their last 15 since Feb. 3, including the lowest offensive output in the league this season in Sunday’s 79-73 loss to the Sixers.

Furthermore, the Knicks remain a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference standings, a full game ahead of sixth-seeded Philadelphia, and 1 ¹/₂ contests ahead of the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers.

Another matchup with the Sixers tonight 🔒 pic.twitter.com/enAYs4V90A — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 12, 2024



In 14 games (all starts) with New York, Anunoby has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 35.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 wing has also shot a career-best 51.6% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range with the Knicks.

Additionally, he scored 26 points in a 122-84, decisive victory over the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 25. With the Toronto Raptors, the forward scored a season-high 29 points against the Knicks on Dec. 11.

NBA sportsbooks show the Knicks as 6-point favorites at home against Philadelphia. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, New York holds a 64.8% chance of defeating the 76ers.