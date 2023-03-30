Is Robert Williams III playing tonight (Mar. 30) vs. Bucks?

Robert Williams III (left knee injury management) of the Boston Celtics is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams, 25, missed the first 29 games of the season after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

The fifth-year center was then absent for eight straight games earlier this month due to a left hamstring injury. Other players listed on Boston’s injury report include Grant Williams (illness) and Payton Pritchard (heel).

Both Williams and Pritchard are questionable. Danilo Gallinari (ACL) remains out indefinitely as well. If the Celtics return to the NBA Finals, there’s a chance Gallinari could participate.

According to some NBA betting sites, Robert Williams and the Celtics have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Milwaukee Bucks the best odds.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Milwaukee: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – QUESTIONABLE

Grant Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2023

Through 32 appearances this season, Williams is averaging 8.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 23.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 74.1% from the field.

In back-to-back wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies in February, the center grabbed a season-high 16 boards. Of course, in Boston’s 119-109 victory against Memphis, Williams also scored 10 points on 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the field.

Celtics center Robert Williams III (left knee injury management) is questionable against Bucks for Thursday night’s road game

Moreover, the Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 contests. They’re coming off a 130-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. This loss snapped their three-game win streak. Boston is 7-1 ATS versus Milwaukee in its past eight matchups. To add to that, the C’s have covered the spread in all eight previous road games against the Bucks.

The point total has gone over in four of Boston’s past five games versus Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Celtics are 4-1 in their last five games played on a Thursday. Since the C’s have just a two-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in the standings, it would be beneficial for Boston for Robert Williams to play.

Meanwhile, the Bucks’ Jae Crowder (calf) and Khris Middleton (knee) are probable for Thursday night’s meeting. Meyers Leonard (calf) is questionable. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its previous 10 contests, and the team is coming off back-to-back wins. The Bucks are 15-2 in their past 17 encounters against East opponents.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 55.5% chance of defeating Milwaukee away. However, sportsbooks show the Bucks as 2.5-point favorites. As an underdog this season, Boston is 2-3. When favored, Milwaukee is 51-11. It would help the C’s if Robert Williams played.

