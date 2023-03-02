Jalen Brunson scored 39 points on 83% shooting in the New York Knicks’ 142-118 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar’e Stoudemire logged 41 on Feb. 6, 2011.

In addition to notching 39 points, the fifth-year guard ended his performance with five rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-18 (83.3%) shooting from the floor and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks possess 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers greater odds.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 of his 39 points in the first half. New York outscored the Nets 47-29 in the opening quarter. Of course, the Knicks generated 81 points in the first half, their most through the first two quarters since 2008 against the Golden State Warriors (82).

Furthermore, Brunson is also the second Knicks player over the last 25 seasons to tally 30 points on 85% shooting in a half, joining Tim Hardaway Jr. in 2018 versus the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Brunson scores 39 points on 83% shooting, the most points by a Knicks player on at least 80% shooting since Amar’e Stoudemire

Additionally, the Knicks went on to earn their second win over the Nets since Brooklyn traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Before trading away their All-Stars, the Nets had won the previous nine meetings. New York is now 37-27 and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference.

“I like where we are in the season in terms of, we know the intensity is getting different now. So, we have to respond accordingly, and this should bring the best out in us,” said New York coach Tom Thibodeau.

“What did you say to Thibs?” “I said some words that made him smile” “Was it your performance?” “Na. He don’t care about that. He cares about wins…& how can we get better. That’s all he cares about. That’s all I care about” —Jalen Brunson & Thibs on Brunson’s big game v Nets pic.twitter.com/QlH6iBblE4 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 2, 2023

Through 60 starts this season, Jalen Brunson is averaging career highs of 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 35.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.5% from the floor and a career-best 41% beyond the arc.

On Jan. 9, in the Knicks’ 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson posted a career-high 44 points in 39 minutes played. Along with registering seven boards and four assists, the guard shot 15-of-30 (50%) from the field and 4-of-10 (40%) outside the arc.

