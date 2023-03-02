Main Page
Jalen Brunson scores 39 points on 83% shooting, best outing by Knicks star since Amar’e Stoudemire
Jalen Brunson scored 39 points on 83% shooting in the New York Knicks’ 142-118 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar’e Stoudemire logged 41 on Feb. 6, 2011.
In addition to notching 39 points, the fifth-year guard ended his performance with five rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-18 (83.3%) shooting from the floor and knocked down five 3-pointers.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks possess 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers greater odds.
Jalen Brunson scored 39 points on 15-18 FG (83%). That is the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar'e Stoudemire scored 41 on Feb. 6, 2011. pic.twitter.com/FbZQ9YYADz
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2023
Jalen Brunson scored 30 of his 39 points in the first half. New York outscored the Nets 47-29 in the opening quarter. Of course, the Knicks generated 81 points in the first half, their most through the first two quarters since 2008 against the Golden State Warriors (82).
Furthermore, Brunson is also the second Knicks player over the last 25 seasons to tally 30 points on 85% shooting in a half, joining Tim Hardaway Jr. in 2018 versus the Washington Wizards.
Jalen Brunson scores 39 points on 83% shooting, the most points by a Knicks player on at least 80% shooting since Amar’e Stoudemire
Additionally, the Knicks went on to earn their second win over the Nets since Brooklyn traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Before trading away their All-Stars, the Nets had won the previous nine meetings. New York is now 37-27 and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference.
“I like where we are in the season in terms of, we know the intensity is getting different now. So, we have to respond accordingly, and this should bring the best out in us,” said New York coach Tom Thibodeau.
“What did you say to Thibs?”
“I said some words that made him smile”
“Was it your performance?”
“Na. He don’t care about that. He cares about wins…& how can we get better. That’s all he cares about. That’s all I care about”
—Jalen Brunson & Thibs on Brunson’s big game v Nets pic.twitter.com/QlH6iBblE4
— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 2, 2023
Through 60 starts this season, Jalen Brunson is averaging career highs of 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 35.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.5% from the floor and a career-best 41% beyond the arc.
On Jan. 9, in the Knicks’ 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson posted a career-high 44 points in 39 minutes played. Along with registering seven boards and four assists, the guard shot 15-of-30 (50%) from the field and 4-of-10 (40%) outside the arc.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Clippers Paul George recognizes he prefers to have a secondary role in order to have best chances to win an NBA title
- ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
- Cavaliers are signing Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract after being in the G League all season
- LeBron James accused of lying about his injury prior to overcoming Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record
- Four-star high school prospect Jesse McCulloch has added Michigan State to his top eight schools
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 1 week ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Milwaukee’s Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Set To Have Further Testing Done On His Wrist In NYC