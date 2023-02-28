Main Page
Knicks to sign guard Duane Washington Jr. on two-way deal
The New York Knicks are expected to sign free agent guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way deal, according to sources. Last August, the guard inked a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns. However, he was waived on Feb. 1.
Washington went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021. He signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers in August 2021. In April 2022, his two-way contract was converted into a regular deal.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks have 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better playoff odds for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2023
During his rookie 2021-22 season, in 48 appearances with the Pacers, the guard averaged 9.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Plus, he shot 40.5% from the floor and 37.7% outside the arc.
On Jan. 24, 2022, in Indiana’s 117-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Ohio State product scored a team-high 21 points on seven 3s, setting the franchise record for most 3s by a rookie. Not to mention, he became the 36th rookie in NBA history to knock down seven 3-pointers in a single game.
Knicks to sign former Suns guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract
With the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana’s G League affiliate, the guard registered 19.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 32.5 minutes per game in 11 starts. During the 2021-22 Showcase Cup, Washington finished fifth in field goal attempts (210), fifth in 3-point attempts (108), and third in field goals missed (131).
Through 31 appearances this NBA season, Washington is averaging 7.9 points, 1.2 boards, 2.0 assists, and 12.7 minutes. Also, he’s shooting 36.7% from the field and 36% beyond the arc. If he sees playing time with the Knicks, it won’t be much. Two-way players are ineligible for the playoffs.
Duane Washington Jr. pic.twitter.com/FCZJpU54LC
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 28, 2022
While with Phoenix, in a 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 27, Washington scored a career-high 26 points 25 minutes off the bench. Along with logging four rebounds, eight dimes, and one steal, he shot 10-of-21 (47.6%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.
Furthermore, Washington will join DaQuan Jeffries, who occupies the other two-way spot, on the Knicks. Through 15 starts this season with the Westchester Knicks, Jeffries is averaging career highs of 18 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
