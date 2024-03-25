LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Spencer Dinwiddie are the first quartet of Los Angeles Lakers teammates to score at least 25 points in a single game since Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Happy Hairston, and Keith Erickson (Jan. 24, 1971).

In Los Angeles’ 150-145 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, James scored 26 points, Davis led the Lakers with 36, Reaves added 25, and Dinwiddie finished with 26 as well.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last 4 teammates to do this: Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson (Feb. 12, 2021 for Utah) Last 4 Lakers teammates to do this: Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Happy Hairston and Keith Erickson (Jan. 24, 1971) https://t.co/UYXK9tHJTH — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 25, 2024



James, Davis, Reaves, and Dinwiddie are also the first quartet of NBA teammates to accomplish this feat since Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, and Jordan Clarkson (for Utah Jazz on Feb. 12, 2021).

It was also Dinwiddie’s biggest offensive game with the purple and gold. It was the team’s first win in six games this season without D’Angelo Russell, who was out with a non-COVID illness.

Los Angeles Lakers scored a season-high 150 points on Sunday, their most since the 1986-87 season

Additionally, it was the Lakers’ highest-scoring performance since Jan. 2, 1987. Los Angeles held on by scoring 10 points in the final minute, including six free throws by Reaves.

“We played them in the [NBA In-Season Tournament] championship, and we know how high-powered an offense they are,” LeBron James said. “They’re never going to stop playing no matter how far they get down or how far they’re up, so it’s a good win for us.”

Indiana outscored Los Angeles 46-34 in the final frame and trailed by as many as 19 points. Los Angeles finished 50-of-89 (56.2%) shooting from the floor, 12-of-25 (48%) from 3-point range, and 38-of-43 (88.4%) at the foul line. Although the Lakers found a way to win, one player wasn’t impressed.

The Lakers score a season-high 150 points, their highest tally since the 1986-87 season, in a thrilling 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers.https://t.co/fRdaSq4fQm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 25, 2024



“We allowed them to score 145, so it was terrible defensively,” Anthony Davis said. “They hit some shots toward the end, but we can do what we want offensively, as you could see tonight.

“But we’ve got to defend, especially when we’ve got a team [in trouble] like that. We don’t need to give them life, but at this point in the season, a win is a win. We’ll take it, but we’ve got to learn from it as well.”

The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.