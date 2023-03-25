Luke Kennard of the Memphis Grizzlies became the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in a single game with just 3-pointers, also joining Klay Thompson and Ty Lawson as the only players to hit 10 3s on 90% or better on 11-plus attempts from deep.

In Friday night’s 151-114 blowout win over the Houston Rockets, the sixth-year guard tallied a career-high-tying 30 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Along with logging three assists and one steal, he finished 10-of-11 (90.9%) shooting from deep.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Luke Kennard and the Grizzlies hold eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors.

Have a night, Luke Kennard! The former Duke Blue Devil put up 30 points on 10-11 3-pt FG, becoming just the 2nd player in NBA history to record a 30-pt game with every point coming by the three. Memphis scored 151 points in the win, its 2nd most in a game in team history. pic.twitter.com/QFW7y7SGCn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 25, 2023

Luke Kennard set a new Grizzlies franchise record for 3-pointers in a single game as well. “When you start hitting a couple in a row, usually about three for me, I start feeling it a little bit,” said Kennard. “It’s the kind of thing where once it leaves your hand, you think it’s going in. So, it was pretty fun.”

In a three-team trade on Feb. 9, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Kennard and a 2026 second-round pick to Memphis, and L.A. received a 2024 second-round pick and a 2027 second-rounder from the Grizzlies.

Of course, the Houston Rockets sent Eric Gordon to Los Angeles, the Clippers dealt John Wall and a 2023 first-round pick to Houston, and the Grizzlies traded Danny Green to the Rockets.

Luke Kennard becomes second player in NBA history to record 30 points on 10 3-pointers, joins Klay Thompson and Ty Lawson as only players to hit 10 3s on 90% shooting or better on 11-plus attempts

While with the Clippers last season, Kennard led the NBA in 3-point percentage (44.9%). The 12th overall pick out of Duke from the 2017 NBA Draft is once again leading the league in accuracy, shooting a career-best 48.6% from outside the arc this season. In 17 games off the bench with Memphis, his 3-point percentage is 54.7%.

“Obviously, he’s coming out talking about how we’ve been on him, his teammates have been on him talking about being more aggressive,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said of Luke Kennard. “You see his confidence building one game at a time. This is why we made the trade for him.”

Luke Kennard is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ threes while shooting 90%+ from the field. pic.twitter.com/bIYEEK57rA — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 25, 2023

Through 52 appearances this season, the left-handed guard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 boards, 1.4 assists, and 21.2 minutes per game. However, these stats are a bit misleading. At the moment, the 26-year-old is the most accurate 3-point shooter in the league.

Additionally, Luke Kennard is on the second year of his four-year, $64 million contract. He’s earning $14,415,545 this season and will make $15,418,363 next season. The Grizzlies guard also has a 2024-25 team option worth $15,418,363.

