NBA Rumors: Celtics, Derrick White working on extension

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Boston Celtics and guard Derrick White are actively working on a new contract extension, per sources. The Celtics and White have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 to agree to a deal.

White has two years remaining on the four-year, $70 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in December 2020. White, 29, is slated to make $17.6 million in 2023-24 and $18.8 million in 2024-25.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics are the odds-on favorites to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.

Derrick White is eligible for extension. Due to new CBA rules, he can currently extend for 3 years, at 140% salary of the last year of his current deal, as well as 8% annual increases. This would make his extension: 3 years – $85.5M Or a total right now of: 5 years -… pic.twitter.com/LIKRIcIeCy — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) October 3, 2023



In July, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla named Derrick White his starting point guard ahead of the 2023-24 season. “Derrick will be our starting point guard, and he will be one of our starting guards,” Mazzulla said.

“We have the ability to play in different ways. We have the ability to play small and play big, so with some of the changes that we’ve made, so it opens up a lot of opportunities for Derrick, Payton [Pritchard], and Malcolm [Brogdon].”

However, earlier this month, the Celtics traded Robert Williams III and Brogdon — the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year — to the Portland Trail Blazers for ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics, guard Derrick White are reportedly negotiating an extension; White and Payton Pritchard are expected to see more playing time after the Marcus Smart and Malcom Brogdon trades

White’s status as starting point guard remains unchanged. Last season, White made 70 starts in 82 appearances with Boston on his way to receiving an NBA All-Defensive Second-Team selection.

The sixth-year guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 28.3 minutes per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% beyond the arc.

In Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 10, the Colorado native recorded a career-high 33 points, three boards, 10 assists, one steal, and three blocks in 37 minutes as a starter. Plus, White shot 12-of-19 (63.2%) from the field and 8-of-14 (57.1%) from 3-point range.

The Celtics are expected to work towards signing Jrue Holiday to a long-term extension, per @wojespn. Boston’s new starting lineup: Derrick White, Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/C3RvqZsJaN — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 1, 2023



During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, White became the first player in NBA history to score 200 or more points on 50-45-95% shooting splits in a single postseason.

In the Celtics’ 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the guard recorded a series-high 16 points in 28 minutes as a starter.

Note that Marcus Smart and Brogdon were traded away this offseason. Although Jrue Holiday was added, one could argue that Boston’s backcourt still weakened.

Therefore, White and Payton Pritchard are expected to see more playing time in 2023-24. Last week, the Celtics signed Pritchard to a four-year, $30 million extension.

Other NBA rumors are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like