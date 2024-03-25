Main Page
Nuggets have to finish 8-3 to set NBA franchise record of 58 wins
The Denver Nuggets have to go 8-3 in their final 11 games of the 2023-24 season to set a new NBA franchise record of 58 wins. Denver finished 57-25 in 2012-13. The Nuggets won eight of their last nine to get to 57 that year.
Their one loss down the stretch was a 108-105 defeat in overtime to the Dallas Mavericks. During the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets lost in six games against the Golden State Warriors.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets hold second-best odds behind the Boston Celtics (57-14) to repeat. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Los Angeles Clippers (44-26) as well.
Back at Ball!
🕖 7:00 PM
📺 @AltitudeTV
📻 @AltitudeSR#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hZEE1qvKGd
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 25, 2024
Last season, Denver won its first NBA championship in its 47-year history after going 53-29 in the regular season. The Nuggets are aiming to become the first franchise since the Warriors in 2018 to repeat as champs.
Denver begins a five-game homestand Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (24-47). The Nuggets are 28-6 at home this season, and they have just four road games remaining.
2023-24 Denver Nuggets’ Remaining Schedule
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Time (ET)
|Monday, March 7
|vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|9 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 27
|vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|Friday, March 29
|vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|9 p.m.
|Sunday, March 31
|vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|3:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 2
|vs. San Antonio Spurs
|9 p.m.
|Thursday, April 4
|@ Los Angeles Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 6
|vs. Atlanta Hawks
|9 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 9
|@ Utah Jazz
|9 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 10
|vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|10 p.m.
|Friday, April 12
|@ San Antonio Spurs
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, April 14
|@ Memphis Grizzlies
|3:30 p.m.
The Phoenix Suns (42-29), Minnesota Timberwolves (49-22), Cleveland Cavaliers (43-28), and Clippers (44-26) are their only remaining opponents with above-.500 records.
Furthermore, the Nuggets (50-21) sit at the top of the Western Conference standings with a half-game lead on the Oklahoma City Thunder (49-21). Denver also has a one-game lead on the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves (49-22).
In addition to the Nuggets being 28-6 at home this season, the reigning champs are 22-15 away, 8-5 against Northwest Division opponents, and 28-15 versus West teams.
Since their three-game skid on Feb. 14, the Nuggets have gone 14-2 in their last 16 games. Denver has a 6-4 record in one-possession games and is looking to extend its four-game home winning streak on Monday night.
Plus, the Nuggets are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. During this stretch, the club has averaged 115.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field.
- Is Victor Wembanyama (ankle) playing tonight against Suns?
- Nuggets have to finish 8-3 to set NBA franchise record of 58 wins
- LeBron James, Davis, Reaves, & Dinwiddie 1st Quartet of Lakers Teammates to Score 25+ Points Since 1971
- Zion Williamson only Pelicans player to record multiple 30-point games on 90% FG
- The Phoenix Suns made a huge mistake trading away Toumani Camara
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Is The Denver Nuggets’ Unsung Hero
-
G-League 2 weeks ago
Clippers G-League team set to relocate and rebrand in San Diego starting next season
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
NBA legend claims Kevin Durant actually saved the Warriors legacy from 2016 to 2018
-
Headlines 6 days ago
Nick Nurse “Pretty Confident,” in Joel Embiid Returning for NBA Playoffs