Nuggets have to finish 8-3 to set NBA franchise record of 58 wins

The Denver Nuggets have to go 8-3 in their final 11 games of the 2023-24 season to set a new NBA franchise record of 58 wins. Denver finished 57-25 in 2012-13. The Nuggets won eight of their last nine to get to 57 that year.

Their one loss down the stretch was a 108-105 defeat in overtime to the Dallas Mavericks. During the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets lost in six games against the Golden State Warriors.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets hold second-best odds behind the Boston Celtics (57-14) to repeat. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Los Angeles Clippers (44-26) as well.



Last season, Denver won its first NBA championship in its 47-year history after going 53-29 in the regular season. The Nuggets are aiming to become the first franchise since the Warriors in 2018 to repeat as champs.

Denver begins a five-game homestand Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (24-47). The Nuggets are 28-6 at home this season, and they have just four road games remaining.

2023-24 Denver Nuggets’ Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Monday, March 7 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. Friday, March 29 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 9 p.m. Sunday, March 31 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4 @ Los Angeles Clippers 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6 vs. Atlanta Hawks 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 @ Utah Jazz 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10 p.m. Friday, April 12 @ San Antonio Spurs 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14 @ Memphis Grizzlies 3:30 p.m.

The Phoenix Suns (42-29), Minnesota Timberwolves (49-22), Cleveland Cavaliers (43-28), and Clippers (44-26) are their only remaining opponents with above-.500 records.

Furthermore, the Nuggets (50-21) sit at the top of the Western Conference standings with a half-game lead on the Oklahoma City Thunder (49-21). Denver also has a one-game lead on the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves (49-22).

In addition to the Nuggets being 28-6 at home this season, the reigning champs are 22-15 away, 8-5 against Northwest Division opponents, and 28-15 versus West teams.

Since their three-game skid on Feb. 14, the Nuggets have gone 14-2 in their last 16 games. Denver has a 6-4 record in one-possession games and is looking to extend its four-game home winning streak on Monday night.

Plus, the Nuggets are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. During this stretch, the club has averaged 115.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field.