Spurs’ Keldon Johnson (left foot sprain) out against Pacers
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (left foot sprain) has been downgraded to out for Thursday night’s home game versus the Indiana Pacers. This is only Johnson’s eighth game missed so far this season.
Other San Antonio players listed include Khem Birch (right knee) and Malaki Branham (hip). Birch remains out indefinitely, whereas Branham is questionable. Isaiah Roby (right ankle) and Romeo Langford (left leg) are also out.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Spurs have 29th-ranked odds to win the championship. With over 45 losses for the season, sportsbooks are ruling out a playoff appearance this season.
Per the Spurs, Keldon Johnson has been downgraded to OUT.
Earlier this morning, we found out that Devin Vassell and Tre Jones will be AVAILABLE after missing multiple games each.
Malaki Branham is still QUESTIONABLE.#PorVida pic.twitter.com/3QGcV1rMNk
— Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) March 2, 2023
Through 55 starts this season, Johnson is averaging career highs of 21.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 32.7 minutes per game. Also, the fourth-year wing is shooting 45% from the floor and 32% outside the arc.
On Jan. 17, in the Spurs’ 106-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the 23-year-old scored a career-high 36 points in 38 minutes of action. In addition to logging 11 boards, one assist, and four steals, Johnson shot 11-of-26 (42.3%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (left foot sprain) is out against Pacers for Thursday night’s matchup
As for Indiana’s injury report, Tyrese Haliburton (calf) is questionable, and Kendall Brown (tibia) is out for this interconference matchup. The Pacers are 4-6 in their last 10 games played.
However, the team is coming off back-to-back wins. Indiana is 10-3 ATS in its past 13 meetings versus the Spurs. The Pacers have covered the spread in their previous six road matchups against San Antonio as well.
NBA Injury
Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton likely to miss vs. Spurs with calf injury.https://t.co/8cxoX5Z4sM#NBA #BoomBaby #tyresehaliburton #sportsbetting #sportsandodds #sportsbettinghandicapper pic.twitter.com/QTB9Lg443U
— Sports Betting Handicapper (@SBHandicapper) March 2, 2023
Additionally, the Spurs are 1-16 in their past 17 contests. They’re dropped their last five home games. Not to mention, San Antonio is 0-8 in its previous eight meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. Of course, Tuesday night’s 102-94 victory over the Utah Jazz ended a 16-game losing streak.
Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 68.1% chance of defeating San Antonio away. Sportsbooks show the Spurs as six-point underdogs at home.
