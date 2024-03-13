Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks, but the 15-year veteran has been cleared to resume on-court workouts after spraining his ankle last week.

An MRI revealed Friday that Curry’s right ankle has no structural damage. The 10-time All-Star missed back-to-back matchups with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and Monday, which the teams split.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Curry is the front-runner to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Stephen Curry, who suffered a sprained right ankle during last Thursday’s game, has been cleared to resume on-court workouts in the Bay Area and is expected to join the team for practice in Los Angeles on Friday. He will be re-evaluated again following Friday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/o4UoQaOJtv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2024



The Warriors are 1-4 without Curry this season. Curry will start his individual workouts in the Bay Area before rejoining the team for group practice in Los Angeles on Friday, the Warriors announced in a news release Tuesday.

Curry, 35, injured the ankle late during last Thursday’s 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The two-time MVP exited with 3:51 to play after scoring 15 points.

Curry began 1-of-7 (14.3%) shooting, missing four of his initial five 3-point tries, and finished with just five points at halftime as Golden State trailed 63-59. He drained a 25-footer over Alex Caruso with 9:35 left in the third.

“The good news was the MRI was basically fine,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on the “Willard and Dibs” on 95.7 The Game on Friday night. “But an injury like this takes a couple of days to really evaluate.”

Through 59 games (all starts) this season, Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 32.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.9% from the field, 40.7% from 3-point range, and 92% at the foul line.

Most threes this season: 290 — Stephen Curry (40.7%)

226 — Luka Doncic (38.0%)

203 — Klay Thompson (38.2%)

203 — Donte DiVincenzo (40.0%) Only players with 200+ threes made. pic.twitter.com/rrE4wyDvPS — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) March 12, 2024



Curry leads the NBA with 290 3-pointers this season. Luka Doncic is a distant second with 226 3s, followed by Donte DiVincenzo (203), Klay Thompson (203), and Bogdan Bogdanovic (192).

The two-time scoring champ ranks ninth in points (1,590), second in free throw percentage, sixth in offensive box plus/minus (6.1), and seventh in usage percentage (31.6%).

Entering the league’s slate on Tuesday, the Warriors (34-30) sit a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers (36-30) in 10th place of the Western Conference standings. Golden State has a five-game lead over the Houston Rockets (29-35).