Tyrese Maxey became the first Philadelphia 76ers player to record 37 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, one turnover, and five 3-pointers in a game — during Thursday night’s 109-105 win over the Miami Heat.

Maxey, 23, finished 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the field and 5-of-14 (35.7%) from 3-point range. The fourth-year guard ended the first half with 24 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Maxey is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Sportsbooks still show Coby White and Jalen Williams in the top three.

Maxey tonight: 37 PTS

9 REB

11 AST (1 TOV)

5 3P The first player in franchise history to reach those numbers in a game. https://t.co/OWESIvBonJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 5, 2024



It was Maxey’s 15th half with at least 20 points, the most in a season by a Sixers guard since NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (43 in 2005-06). Maxey and Iverson are the only Philadelphia guards to accomplish this feat since 1996-97.

The 2024 All-Star scored 10 points in the first eight minutes of action. He’s scored in double figures in 70 total quarters this season. The 76ers outscored Miami 39-29 in the opening quarter and went on a 17-2 run.

Maxey and James Harden are the only Sixers to post at least 35 points, 10 assists, and five 3-pointers in a game. It was Maxey’s 21st game this season with 30 or more points.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey is averaging career highs of 25.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, etc.

Through 66 games (all starts) this season, Maxey is averaging career highs of 25.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 37.5 minutes per game while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.4% beyond the arc.

In Philadelphia’s 127-124 victory against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1, the guard scored a career-high 51 points on 17-of-27 (63%) shooting from the field, 7-of-9 (77.8%) from deep, and 10-of-11 (90.9%) at the foul line.

Maxey ranks 14th in the NBA this season in points (1,703), 19th in field goals (597), 18th in 3-pointers (201), 20th in free throws (308), third in minutes per game, and 17th in offensive win shares (5.4).

.@sixers @TyreseMaxey‘s 15 20-plus point halves (21 so far tonight) are the most in a season by a 76ers guard since Hall of Famer @alleniverson had 43 in 2005-06. Maxey and Iverson are the only Philadelphia guards to do so since 1996-97. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 5, 2024



Furthermore, sixth-place Philadelphia also moved within half a game of Miami (42-34) for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers still trail the No. 6 Indiana Pacers (43-34) by a game.

“Every game matters,” Maxey said. “Every game is a playoff game at this point. Honestly, we’re like in a March Madness situation. You know, every game is not an elimination game, but every game is important.”

The 76ers (42-35) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (26-50) on Saturday.