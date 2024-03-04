Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored a season-low four points in Sunday’s 140-88 pulverizing loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The 10-time All-Star finally found himself on the losing side of a humiliating blowout defeat. It was Golden State’s fourth-worst loss in franchise history.

“You have a creative idea and it doesn’t work and you’re taking the ball out of the basket and they’re hitting 10 3s in the first quarter, like, that’s what we used to do to teams,” said Curry, who finished 2-of-13 (15.4%) shooting from the field. He also missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, including consecutive airballs in the opening quarter.

“It’s kind of demoralizing. Then you feel like you have to play home run basketball on the other end to try to make it up, and that’s where the momentum shift kept going their way. Every little play goes their way, and you look up and you’re down friggin 40. It’s one of those nights.”

Curry’s four points were his fewest since he scored just three in 16 minutes on March 16, 2022, at Boston — a game he exited with a foot injury. He also scored only seven points in 31 minutes at the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 17, 2023.

Golden State Warriors’ 52-point loss to Boston Celtics was their fourth-worst loss in franchise history

Meanwhile, the Celtics currently have one of the best point differentials (11.4) in NBA history through 60 games, and Boston is the first team ever with three wins of 50 or more points in a single season.

The Celtics’ only larger blowout wins were 133-77 at the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 8, 2018, and 128-75 at home against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25, 2022.

“The way that they’ve been playing, they seem very sure of themselves in their identity and who they are,” Stephen Curry added, citing Boston’s 11-game win streak.

“Give them credit. They came out and whooped us tonight from the jump, and it was one of those perfect storms of a rough [day] on our end and them taking it to us.”

Furthermore, Boston has outscored teams by 29.8 points per game over its past six games. Their point differential is the best over a six-game span in NBA history, passing the 1971-72 Lakers (+28.3), who won a then-record 69 games.

