Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis registered his 54th consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Kevin Love for the longest streak since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger, in Monday night’s 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Wilt Chamberlain holds the all-time record with 227 straight double-doubles, per Elias Sports.

Sabonis, 27, also posted his NBA-leading 25th triple-double of the season. He finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to become the fifth player in NBA history with at least 25 triple-doubles in a season, joining Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 16th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

5️⃣4️⃣ consecutive double-doubles for Domantas Sabonis! Since the NBA-ABA merger, no player has had a longer streak. pic.twitter.com/tHCCAaOX2z — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 26, 2024



“Shout out to Domas. What a job,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “What a phenomenal, phenomenal year he’s having. Obviously, he should have been an All-Star. Obviously, he should be talked about for first, second, third All-NBA. And he should be in the MVP discussions with the way that he’s playing.”

Moses Malone holds the third and fourth spots on the all-time list for most consecutive double-doubles. The NBA Hall of Famer logged 51 straight double-doubles with the Houston Rockets in 1978-79 and 44 in a row with the 76ers in 1982-83.

Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis leads NBA this season with 67 double-doubles, 25 triple-doubles

Kevin Garnett ranks fourth on the list with 37 straight (with Minnesota Timberwolves in 2005-06, 2006-07), followed by John Stockton (37 consecutive with Utah Jazz in 1988-89, 1989-90) and Westbrook (36 in a row with Washington Wizards in 2020-21 season).

Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 67. Jokic is second with 58, followed by Anthony Davis (56), Giannis Antetokounmpo (52), Rudy Gobert (45), and Luka Doncic (42).

Rebound, putback… 54 STRAIGHT double-doubles for Domantas Sabonis, the longest such streak since 1976-77! pic.twitter.com/Ps4gqnACDV — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2024



As for Kings’ franchise history, DeMarcus Cousins (7 seasons, 470 games) has the most double-doubles with 278. Chris Webber (7 seasons, 370 games) is second with 245. Sabonis sits third with 144 through just three seasons and 165 games with Sacramento.

Furthermore, Domantas Sabonis’ 25 triple-doubles this season lead Jokic (22), Doncic (19), Antetokounmpo (8), Josh Hart (6) Scottie Barnes (4), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Davis (2), and Paolo Banchero (2).