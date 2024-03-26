Donte DiVincenzo sets Knicks’ franchise record with 11 3-pointers

Donte DiVincenzo set a New York Knicks franchise record with a career-high 11 3-pointers in Monday night’s 124-99 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The six-year veteran also scored a career-best 40 points.

DiVincenzo, 27, broke New York’s single-game record of 10, which was held by J.R. Smith and Evan Fournier. He finished 14-of-23 (60.9%) shooting from the field and 11-of-20 (55%) from 3-point range.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 12th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

A CAREER NIGHT FOR DONTE DIVINCENZO 👌 🔥 40 PTS, a new career high

🔥 11 3-pointers, a new Knicks franchise record pic.twitter.com/iVZJg9ebxa — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2024



“Impressive, and he’s been doing it all year,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said about DiVincenzo. “I thought his teammates helped create good shots for him, he knocked them down and played hard the whole game.”

Jalen Brunson added 28 points on 10-of-20 (50%) shooting from the field and three 3-pointers. Plus, Josh Hart had 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double performance this season.

New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo passed Klay Thompson for third in made 3-pointers this season

“Jalen was like, ‘Bro, slow down,’” DiVincenzo said. “I was like, ‘The crowd is speeding me up.’ … Yes, it’s an amazing feeling having the crowd behind you, but also like every time you touch the ball, they’re like, ‘Shoot! Shoot!”

DiVincenzo also passed former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson (226) for third in made 3-pointers this season with 234. He now trails just Stephen Curry (312) and Luka Doncic (240).

Fournier, who was traded to the Pistons in February, still holds the Knicks’ all-time record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 241 — set in 80 games of the 2021-22 season.

real talk Donte was on FIRE last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/17dsQrPwle — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 26, 2024

Through 70 games (52 starts) this season, DiVincenzo is averaging a career-high 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and a career-best 40% from deep.

His previous career high for 3s made in a single game was nine, which was set a few months ago in New York’s 118-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 30. He shot 9-of-15 (60%) from downtown.

The Knicks visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.