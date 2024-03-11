Home » news » Hawks Forward Saddiq Bey Out For Season After Tearing Acl

Hawks Forward Saddiq Bey Out for Season After Tearing ACL

Atlanta Hawks Forward Saddiq Bey Out for Season After Tearing ACL Injury
Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee, an MRI confirmed on Monday. The injury occurred during Sunday’s 116-103 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bey, 24, left the game early in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-7 wing “slid in pain on the floor after stopping short and getting fouled,” according to AP News. Bey stayed in and made one of two free throws.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Hawks hold 19th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.


The four-year veteran then left the court and walked to the locker room with a limp. He drained a third-quarter buzzer-beater from 3-point range and finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Detroit Pistons dealt Bey to Atlanta ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Bey was packaged in a four-team trade involving the Pistons, Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Bey will be a restricted free agent this summer. In his 25 games (seven starts) spent with Atlanta last season, he averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 25.2 minutes per game.

Atlanta Hawks’ Saddiq Bey was averaging a career-high 6.5 rebounds per game this season

In 63 games (61 starts) played with the Hawks this season, Bey averaged 13.7 points, a career-high 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 32.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.6% from the floor and a career-low 31.6% beyond the arc.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder gave Bey an increased role after the team lost Trae Young (finger), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), and Jalen Johnson (ankle) to injuries. Johnson was upgraded to questionable on the injury report on Monday.

Prior to Bey’s injury this season, he ranked 12th in offensive rebounds (167) and fourth in turnover percentage (6.4%) in the league. However, the Villanova product ends the season with a career-low usage percentage of 16.8%.


Furthermore, in Atlanta’s 126-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 28, the veteran forward recorded season highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists in 41 minutes of action.

The Hawks remain in 10th place and in the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. The club also fell to 6-3 since losing Young to a wrist injury.

Atlanta (29-35) begins a four-game road trip against Portland (18-45) on Wednesday.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

