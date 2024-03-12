The Orlando Magic and head coach Jamahl Mosley reached a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday.

“Jamahl and his staff have done a tremendous job not only this season, but since we hired him back in 2021,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

“His preparation, work ethic, ability to connect with the players, and passion he brings to the job every day brings positive results, both on the court and off. We are very happy to have Jamahl lead the Magic for years to come.”

We have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Jamahl Mosley.#MagicTogetherhttps://t.co/zfwJMhZrTY — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 12, 2024



The deal was completed by Mosley’s representative Bret Just of WME and Weltman on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Weltman hired Mosley on July 11, 2021.

The Magic have increased their win total in each season under Mosley. In the 2021-22 season, Orlando finished 22-60 and dead last at 15th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Last season, Orlando went 34-48 and ranked 13th in the East, a 12-game and two-spot improvement. Paolo Banchero, the club’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, won NBA Rookie of the Year last year.

Orlando Magic are 37-28 this season under coach Jamahl Mosley, on pace to finish with best record since 2011

Through 65 games this season, the Magic are 37-28 and sit fifth overall in the conference. They improved on their victory total from 2022-23 with a 35th win after defeating the Detroit Pistons 113-91 on March 3.

NBA betting sites show Orlando with 18th-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving better odds to the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

The Magic are fifth in defensive efficiency this season, on pace to finish top five for the first time since the 2009-2010 season, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Orlando has allowed less than 100 points 18 times this season — tied for most in the NBA.

ESPN Sources: Amid a considerable franchise turnaround, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has agreed on a four-year contract extension that’ll take him through the 2027-2028 season. Magic are a half game out of fourth in East and top 5 in defense. pic.twitter.com/stxKIuCN8G — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2024



Furthermore, Mosley began his coaching career in 2005 as a player development coach and scout for the Denver Nuggets. He was promoted to an assistant coach in 2007.

From 2010 through 2014, he served as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mosley then served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks for seven seasons (2014-2021) under Rick Carlisle before joining Orlando in 2021. He spent the 2023 summer as head coach of the Team USA select team.

At the moment, Mosley is 93-136 (.406) as the Magic’s head coach.