Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 51 points on 17-of-29 (58.6%) shooting from the floor, 6-of-13 (46.2%) from 3-point range, and a perfect 11-of-11 (100%) at the free throw line — in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 130-121 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Not to mention, it was the Timberwolves’ eighth 50-point game in franchise history. Edwards, 22, became the first Wolves player with at least 50 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game. In fact, the two-time All-Star guard credited coach Chris Finch for keeping him focused ahead of the matchup with the below-.200 Wizards.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Wolves hold sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Edwards with a career-high 51 points — 30 in the 2nd half — for the Wolves 8th 50-point game in franchise history, he’s the 6th different player to do it. pic.twitter.com/xgBUa2pw61 — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) April 10, 2024



“He put me in the office two-three days ago and said, ‘Look man we’ve got this Washington game, and we need to win it, need to come ready to play and you can’t treat it like any other game,'” said Edwards.

Moreover, Edwards became the sixth different Wolves player to score 50 or more points in a single game — joining Karl Anthony Towns (62 points on Jan. 22, 2024; 60 on March 14, 2022; 56 on March 28, 2018), Mo Williams (52 points on Jan. 13, 2015), Corey Brewer (51 points on April 11, 2014), Kevin Love (51 points on March 23, 2012), and Derrick Rose (50 points on Oct. 31, 2018).

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is averaging career highs of 26.3 points, 5.2 assists per game

Furthermore, Edwards put up 12 points in the opening quarter, his 23rd first quarter of the season with at least 10 points and 66th overall. The four-year veteran scored 30 of his 51 points in the second half. It was his 29th game of the season with 30 or more points and 66th of his career as well.

Through 76 games (75 starts) this season, Edwards is averaging career highs of 26.3 points and 5.2 assists, along with 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 35.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting career bests of 46.2% from the field and 83.5% at the line.

A CAREER NIGHT FOR ANTHONY EDWARDS 🔥 🐜 51 PTS (career-high)

🐜17-29 FGM

🐜 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/OrKZl8sq6h — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2024



Additionally, Minnesota has already clinched a top-three spot in the Western Conference and has a highly anticipated matchup at Denver against the Nuggets on Wednesday for possibly the No. 1 overall seed.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets are tied at the top of the West, one game ahead of the Thunder (54-25). Denver defeated the Utah Jazz (29-50) and the Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings (45-34) on Tuesday night to keep pace.

Of course, the Wolves haven’t secured the top spot in the conference since the 2003-04 season, when they went 58-24 and lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference Finals.