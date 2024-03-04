Jusuf Nurkic Sets Suns’ Franchise Record With 31 Rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 31 rebounds, setting the Phoenix Suns’ franchise record for most boards in a single game, in Sunday night’s 118-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nurkic, 29, broke the Suns’ rebound record of 27 set by Tyson Chandler against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 23, 2016. Nurkic’s previous career high was 23 for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 1, 2019.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Nurkic’s 31 rebounds were the most by a player in an NBA game in 14 years. The 10-year veteran had 22 this season against both the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Although Nurkic played the game of his career, he was more focused on the loss than anything else.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Nurkic said. “It is great, but we lost the game. … It’s kind of really messed up when you have 13 offensive rebounds and 16 shots then zero free throws. As hard as I work, and I feel like [I’m] getting fouled as [much as] anybody in the league.

“And I’m not here saying — we lost the game, it is what it is — [but] it’s just, it’s not really common sense. At least one [free throw]. [To] not even have one? But I know it happens. I ain’t the first one, and I ain’t going to be the last, either, unfortunately.”

Moreover, Nurkic ended his outing with the most rebounds by any NBA player since Kevin Love had 31 in 2010.

“Incredible,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said of Nurkic. “The loss aside, you just look at a 31-rebound night, at any point in the NBA history, [it] is just an incredible performance. The best in Phoenix Suns history. He is a beast on the defensive end of the court.”

When Love was with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he finished with 31 points and 31 rebounds in a 112-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Nov. 12, 2010. Nurkic was 16 years old when Love registered those stats.

“I saw, on the screen, that I had 28,” Nurkic said, when asked if he knew he was about to make Suns history during the game. “But it doesn’t really matter. I mean, it’s great, but we lost the game.”

Through 57 games (all starts) this season, the 7-footer is averaging 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block, and 27.2 minutes per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 67% at the foul line.