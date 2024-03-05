Patty Mills to Sign With Heat After Hawks Contract Buyout

NBA free agent Patty Mills is expected to sign with the Miami Heat on a rest-of-season contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mills, 35, will be eligible for the postseason roster.

The NBA deadline to waive a player for playoff eligibility on another team was Friday, March 1. The Atlanta Hawks waived the 15-year veteran last Thursday to open a roster spot for two-way guard Trent Forrest.

Forrest’s two-way deal was converted into a standard NBA contract. Forrest has played 22 games this season, his second in Atlanta after being with the Utah Jazz from 2020-22.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 13th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 35, Mills has played 95 career playoff games with the Blazers, Spurs and Nets. He played 19 games with the Hawks this season and now joins the Heat where he’ll be eligible for the postseason roster. https://t.co/vlkwBgTrnX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2024



Mills has made only 19 appearances off the bench this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 10.6 minutes per game while shooting a career-low 37.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

In Atlanta’s 134-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 24, Mills recorded a season-high 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 21 minutes as a reserve.

Veteran guard Patty Mills helped the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Miami Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals

Miami’s new addition will provide backcourt depth and playoff experience. Through 15 seasons, the veteran guard has appeared in 95 playoff games. Mills helped the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

During San Antonio’s 104-87, series-clinching win over Miami in Game 5, he posted 17 points on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the floor and five 3-pointers in 17 minutes off the bench.

Additionally, with the Brooklyn Nets in a 122-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in 2021, the guard notched a career-high-tying 34 points on 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the field and 8-of-13 (61.5%) beyond the arc.

Heading into the 4th Q, Spurs lead Heat 77-58. Spurs hit 5 three point shots in the 3rd Q, 4 of which came from Patty Mills. #GoSpursGo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 16, 2014



Furthermore, Miami signed Delon Wright in the free agent buyout market as well. Through 36 games this season, he’s averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 14.2 minutes per contest.

Over halfway through the 2023-24 season, the Heat rank 27th in points per game (110.6), sixth in opponent points per game (109.9), 26th in total rebounds per game (49.7), and 21st in team shooting percentage (46.5%).

The Heat are 34-26 and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.